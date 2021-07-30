Community Champion: Las Cruces Boom win national youth softball title

El Paso High School Sports Champions

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia is celebrating a championship!



But it's not with the Aggies, but with local softball team -- the Las Cruces Boom!

The Boom are fresh off a USSSA Southwest National Championship last week, capping an incredible weekend in Plano, TX where they beat teams from Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, and Arkansas.

It's the first ever USSSA title for a team from Las Cruces, and such, they are recognized as a KVIA Community Champion sponsored by Albertson's and the El Paso Community Foundation.

The Boom were lead by Team MVP's Anjolina Garcia and Zaysha Hawkins, as well as Tournament Most Outstanding Pitcher Angelina Ramirez.

"Once we won it was like 'Oh my gosh, I'm a National champion,'" says Garcia. "I'm able to say that because everyone overlooks Las Cruces, New Mexico."

Moccia's daughter Addie also plays for the Boom and Mario, who was in Plano for the tournament, could barely contain his anxiety during the title game.

"I was much more nervous than any Aggie Game!" exclaimed Mario.

For Head Coach Eddie Kriner, who has been coaching this group of girls for more than five years, the win is that much sweeter.

"Seeing them from adolescence, just running around as happy fun little girls to their age now where they're 13 and national champions," says Kriner. "It's a big accomplishment."

