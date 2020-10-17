Locomotive FC seizes early lead in Western Conference Semis vs. New Mexico United

Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - Those familiar with the United Soccer Championship had a feeling it would come down to El Paso Locomotive FC and New Mexico United at some point.

With both clubs' season on the brink in the Western Conference Semifinals, the two rival clubs are neck and neck as El Paso Locomotive FC leads 1-0 at halftime.

El Paso's lone goal came on Dylan Mares' curling right-footed shot from the edge of the box, erupting the crowd as the ball nestled into the top right corner in the 30th minute.

The rivalry between El Paso Locomotive FC and New Mexico United is well documented given the teams proximity. In four regular season matchups, the teams each won once with two draws.

Regardless of what happens at Southwest University Park, tonight's match in El Paso will be the final home match for Locomotive FC given the results on the Eastern Conference side of the USL playoff bracket.

Should Locomotive FC advance, they will be the lowest remaining seed remaining in the USL Final Four.