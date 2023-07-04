Skip to Content
Locomotive FC

Benny Diaz Nominated for USL Championship Fans’ Choice Save of the Week – Week 17

By ,
July 4, 2023 11:50 PM
Published 11:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Benny Diaz has been nominated for USL Championship's Fans’ Choice Save of the Week – Week 17.

On a full stretch dive, Diaz got his fingertips on the long-range ball as it rocketed towards goal. The ball ricocheted off the post and was cleared by defender Eder Borelli before New Mexico could take advantage.

The shot came in the 24th minute and it's one of 46 saves from Diaz on the season. He's tied for sixth in the league for most saves so far in the season.

Fans can vote for Diaz on USL Championship’s website here, as well as on Twitter, Instagram Stories and the USL App. The poll will close at 10 a.m. MT on Friday, July 7.

Rachel Phillips

Rachel Phillips is the weekend sports anchor and reporter

El Paso Locomotive FC

