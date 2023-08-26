El Paso Snap 10-game Winless Streak with 2-0 Victory Over Hartford

Hartford, Connecticut (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC (West-7, 10-10-5, 35 points) found itself back in the win column on Saturday evening after picking up a 2-0 win against Hartford Athletic, snapping a five-game losing, 10-game winless streak.

Aaron Gomez would give El Paso the lead in the 15th minute, sneaking past Hartford's defense to find Petar Petrovic's deflected shot in the air and head the ball in.

Hartford would pick up the intensity on offense looking to find an equalizer, but El Paso's defense remained disciplined to limit Hartford to just one big chance in the first half. That would be their only shot on goal for the entire game.

Petar Petrovic would double the lead in the 69th minute, off a free kick just outside the 18-yard box to help Locomotive return home with the three points.

UP NEXT: Saturday, September 2 vs Monterey Bay FC. Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. El Paso Locomotive FC celebrate its fifth annual Noche de Locos with a Western Conference battle against Monterey Bay FC, who El Paso met earlier this season in a 0-0 draw on the road. The first 1,500 fans through the gates, which open at 6:30 p.m. MT, will receive a free Noche de Locos jersey, designed by local artist Patrick Gabaldon. Tickets are available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets, by calling (915) 235-GOAL or by texting (915) 666-2005.