El Paso fall 1-0 to Sacramento off a stoppage time goal

SACRAMENTO, California (KVIA) A heartbreaking stoppage time goal saw El Paso Locomotive FC (West-9, 11-12-6, 39 points) fall 1-0 on the road to Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night.

El Paso held strong defensively for the majority of the night, recording 22 clearances and seven interceptions against a persistent Sacramento offense. Locomotive goalkeeper Benny Diaz put on one of his best performances this season, recording his fifth five-save game and a massive penalty attempt save – his first in 2023 – to keep El Paso in the fight.

But in the final moments of the match, Republic midfielder Luis Felipe connected a header to put the ball into the back of net and steal a potential road point from El Paso.

El Paso had eight shots with three on goal compared to Sacramento's 17 with six on goal.

The Locomotive end a three game road-week with four points out of a possible nine. That sees them fall into ninth spot in the standings with five games left in the season.

El Paso will now prepare for its next test at home in a massive Western Conference rematch against Phoenix Rising FC, the first of El Paso's final three-match homestand.