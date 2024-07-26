Robert Coronado and Ricky Ruiz reunited with Locomotive’s head coach Wilmer Cabrera

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ricky Ruiz, the California native, has made his return to the USL Championship League after spending the first half of this season with the Chattanooga Red Wolves FC in Tennessee who are a founding member of the USL League One.

Ruiz played under Locomotive’s head coach Wilmer Cabrera in the 2022-23 season at Rio Grande Valley FC and feels good to be back playing for the Columbian native.

“We had two years together and I think I learned a lot from him, Ruiz said. "I think he unlocked something out of me that I didn't think I had in me. I think that's what he's good at as far as getting the best out of every player."

Another player who is reunited with coach Wilmer is Robert Coronado who is coming from Central Valley Fuego FC in Central California.

Coronado also played two seasons under Wilmer at RGV FC and became a club star in his fourth season with the Toros playing in 91 matches, making him the player with the second-most appearances in club history.

The 27-year-old is happy to be back playing for coach Cabrera and plans to bring his leadership to the Locomotive squad.

"He has great experience as a player and as a coach," Coronado said. "I'm just going to try to bring a lot of energy and creativity to the team whatever way possible, defensively, offensively. I'm, just going just going to give it my all for the team."

The Locomotive FC will go toe-to-toe against their rivalry, the New Mexico United, Saturday at Southwest University Park at 7p.m.