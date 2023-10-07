After 4-0 Loss to Memphis, El Paso’s playoff hopes all ride on their final game

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC (West-7, 12-13-8, 44 points) fell 4-0 on the road at Memphis 901 FC's AutoZone Park on Saturday night.

El Paso struggled to break down a tight Memphis defense and would go down 2-0 in the first half after some self-inflicted errors. Memphis would then double their lead in the second half and hold out the result to claim all three points.

Locomotive now switch attention to next week's regular season finale at Oakland Roots SC, a crucial match that El Paso has to pick up points in if it is going to secure a return to the playoffs.

FORECAST: 63ºF, sunny

TEAM NOTES

With his appearance tonight, Chapa Herrera became the fourth Locomotive player in club history to make 100 overall appearances.

El Paso remained above the playoff line at the conclusion of the match. It's final standing at the end of Week 31 will depend on impending results at Oakland Roots SC and Monterey Bay FC, who are just beneath Locomotive in the standings.

SCORING SUMMARY

MEM 1 - Akeem Ward (Laurent Kissiedou) 31'

MEM 2 - Lucas Turci (Aaron Molloy) 45+3'

MEM 3 - Luis Fernando (Rodrigo da Costa) 58'

MEM 4 - Laurent Kissiedou 60'

LINEUPS

ELP – (5-3-2) Benny Diaz, Marc Navarro, Erik McCue, Noah Dollenmayer, Petar Petrovic (Louis Herrera), Miles Lyons, Denys Kostyshyn (Chris Garcia), Liam Rose, Eric Calvillo – C, Aaron Gomez (Emmanuel Sonupe), Petur Knudsen (Nick Hinds)

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Jose Carrillo, Yuma

MEM – (4-2-3-1) Richard Sanchez, Akeem Ward, Lucas Turci, Carson Vom Steeg, Aidan McFadden, Bruno Lapa (Rashawn Dally), Aaron Molloy – C, Laurent Kissiedou, Jeremy Kelly (Nighte Pickering), Luiz Fernando (Emerson Hyndman), Rodrigo da Costa

Subs Not Used: Drew Romig, Samuel Careaga, Jelani Peters, Dylan Borczak

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Noah Dollenmayer (Yellow) 81'

MEM – Aaron Molloy (Yellow) 49', Emerson Hyndman (Yellow) 89'

MATCH STATS: ELP | MEM

GOALS: 0|4

ASSISTS: 0|3

POSS. %: 55|45

SHOTS: 2|11

SHOTS ON GOAL: 0|8

SAVES: 4|0

FOULS: 12|15

OFFSIDES: 0|1

CORNERS: 1|2

UP NEXT: Saturday, October 14 at Oakland Roots SC. Kickoff at 8 p.m. MT at Pioneer Stadium.

WATCH PARTY: The Union Draft House Canyons (7470 Cimarron Plz Building 18, Suite 100)