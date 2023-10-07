Skip to Content
Locomotive FC

After 4-0 Loss to Memphis, El Paso’s playoff hopes all ride on their final game

By ,
New
Published 11:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC (West-7, 12-13-8, 44 points) fell 4-0 on the road at Memphis 901 FC's AutoZone Park on Saturday night.

El Paso struggled to break down a tight Memphis defense and would go down 2-0 in the first half after some self-inflicted errors. Memphis would then double their lead in the second half and hold out the result to claim all three points.

Locomotive now switch attention to next week's regular season finale at Oakland Roots SC, a crucial match that El Paso has to pick up points in if it is going to secure a return to the playoffs.

FORECAST: 63ºF, sunny

TEAM NOTES    

  • With his appearance tonight, Chapa Herrera became the fourth Locomotive player in club history to make 100 overall appearances.
  • El Paso remained above the playoff line at the conclusion of the match. It's final standing at the end of Week 31 will depend on impending results at Oakland Roots SC and Monterey Bay FC, who are just beneath Locomotive in the standings.

SCORING SUMMARY    

  • MEM 1 - Akeem Ward (Laurent Kissiedou) 31'
  • MEM 2 - Lucas Turci (Aaron Molloy) 45+3'   
  • MEM 3 - Luis Fernando (Rodrigo da Costa) 58'
  • MEM 4 - Laurent Kissiedou 60'

LINEUPS     

ELP – (5-3-2) Benny Diaz, Marc Navarro, Erik McCue, Noah Dollenmayer, Petar Petrovic (Louis Herrera), Miles Lyons, Denys Kostyshyn (Chris Garcia), Liam Rose, Eric Calvillo – C, Aaron Gomez (Emmanuel Sonupe), Petur Knudsen (Nick Hinds) 

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Jose Carrillo, Yuma

MEM – (4-2-3-1) Richard Sanchez, Akeem Ward, Lucas Turci, Carson Vom Steeg, Aidan McFadden, Bruno Lapa (Rashawn Dally), Aaron Molloy – C, Laurent Kissiedou, Jeremy Kelly (Nighte Pickering), Luiz Fernando (Emerson Hyndman), Rodrigo da Costa 

Subs Not Used: Drew Romig, Samuel Careaga, Jelani Peters, Dylan Borczak  

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY    

  • ELP – Noah Dollenmayer (Yellow) 81'
  • MEM – Aaron Molloy (Yellow) 49', Emerson Hyndman (Yellow) 89'

MATCH STATS: ELP | MEM 

GOALS: 0|4   
ASSISTS: 0|3    
POSS. %: 55|45   
SHOTS: 2|11   
SHOTS ON GOAL: 0|8  
SAVES: 4|0  
FOULS: 12|15  
OFFSIDES: 0|1    
CORNERS: 1|2   

UP NEXT: Saturday, October 14 at Oakland Roots SC. Kickoff at 8 p.m. MT at Pioneer Stadium.  
WATCH PARTY: The Union Draft House Canyons (7470 Cimarron Plz Building 18, Suite 100)

Article Topic Follows: Locomotive FC

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rachel Phillips

Rachel Phillips is the weekend sports anchor and reporter

El Paso Locomotive FC

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content