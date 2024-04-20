El Paso Locomotive FC Split Points With Tampa Bay Rowdies in 1-1 Draw

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC closed off a busy week with a 1-1 draw on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Rowdies to snap a four-game losing streak.

After an evenly contested first half, El Paso would find the lead in the 64' with what could end up being one of the top goals of the 2024 season. From almost 75-yards out, defender Javier Nevarez shot an absolute rocket towards goal that caught Rowdies goalkeeper Jordan Farr absolutely off-guard as the ball shot in to put El Paso up.

The Rowdies would score minutes later to bring things level and despite their best efforts to take the lead, goalkeeper Jahmali Waite put on a clinic in front of goal, registering a personal season-high seven saves in the match. One of those saves saw the Jamaican international showcase his impressive acrobatic ability as he dove down quickly to keep out a close-range Rowdies header.

El Paso will now head home and begin preparations for their next match at Southwest University Park, hosting FC Tulsa on Saturday, April 27 with kickoff scheduled at 7 p.m. MT on ESPN+.

NOTES

Javier Nevarez registered his first goal for Locomotive, which was also his first professional career goal.

Joaquin Rivas provided his first assist for El Paso, setting up Nevarez' 75-yard screamer.

Jahmali Waite recorded seven (7) saves tonight against Tampa Bay, the highest number of saves he's made in a single game in 2024.

Nevarez led the night in won tackles across both teams, winning all five of his tackles (100% tackle success rate).

Noah Dollenmayer and Liam Rose had the joint-highest number of clearances in tonight's match (5).

FORECAST: 79ºF, sunny

ATTENDANCE: 4,945

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Javier Nevarez (Joaquin Rivas) 64'

TBR – Manuel Arteaga (Danny Crisostomo) 73'

LINEUPS

ELP – (3-4-3) Jahmali Waite, Tony Alfaro, Bolu Akinyode, Noah Dollenmayer, Lucas Stauffer (Miles Lyons 90+6'), Javier Nevarez (Nick Hinds 75'), Eric Calvillo – C (Jeremy Garay 75'), Liam Rose, Joaquin Rivas (Tumi Moshobane 75'), Amando Moreno (Gonzalo Pelua 86'), Justin Dhillon

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Yuma

TBR – Jordan Farr, Aaron Guillen, Forrest Lasso, Jordan Doherty, Blake Bodily (Damian Rivera 60'), Danny Crisostomo, Lewis Hilton (Charlie Dennis 78'), Eddie Munjoma, Joshua Perez (Pacifique Niyongabire 60'), Manuel Arteaga, Cal Jennings

Subs Not Used: Phil Breno, Joey DeZart, Cristian Ortiz, Freddy Kleemann, Nicholas Skubis

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 1', Javier Nevarez (Yellow) 8', Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 9', Liam Rose (Yellow) 55'

TBR – Joshua Perez (Yellow) 18', Eddie Munjoma (Yellow) 84'

MATCH STATS: ELP | TBR

GOALS: 1|1

ASSISTS: 1|1

POSSESSION: 37|63

SHOTS: 9|21

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|9

SAVES: 7|4

FOULS: 16|14

OFFSIDES: 4|1

CORNERS: 4|8

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC are back at Southwest University Park for College Night on Saturday, April 27 against FC Tulsa. Los Locos are inviting college students for a fun match day experience to de-stress ahead of finals. Students and alumni are encouraged to wear college gear to show off their respective colleges and/or universities. Plus, students can show their student ID at the promotions booth to receive a voucher for a FREE Hot Dog (while supplies last)!

Gates at Southwest University Park open at 6 p.m. MT and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT on ESPN+.