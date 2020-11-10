Skip to Content
NMSU Board of Regents meets to discuss WAC play for sports teams

NMSU
An archive photo of the NMSU men's basketball team winning the WAC tournament.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- As student athletes ask that the governor let them play collegiate sports, the New Mexico State University Board of Regents was set to discuss the school's participation in the Western Athletic Conference.

The special meeting got underway at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Monday, student athletes from five universities across New Mexico penned a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, asking her to allow them to hold practices and play.

According to the letter, the student athletes say the positivity rates in their counties are much higher than that among student athletes.

"Us student athletes have been really trying to make sure that we... are creating safe environments on our campus," said Katherine Harston, the president of NMSU's student athlete advisory committee. "We've been doing a great job of that."

