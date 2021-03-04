New Mexico to allow fans at high school sporting events

New Mexico Sports

SANTA FE, New Mexico —The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Thursday evening that fans will be allowed at high school sporting events at a limited capacity.

ABC affiliate KOAT in Albuquerque reported that the capacity of fans allowed to attend sporting events will depend on the health color of individual counties within the state's public health order.

Schools will be permitted to allow spectators at these capacities:

TURQUOISE COUNTIES: 75% for outdoor venues, 33% indoor venues

GREEN COUNTIES: 50% outdoor venues, 25% indoor venues

YELLOW COUNTIES: 25% outdoor venues

RED COUNTIES: Spectators not permitted

“We are so excited about the opportunity to have spectators at some school sporting events,” said Sally Marquez, executive director of the New Mexico Activities Association. “We have been working hard with the Governor’s Office, the Public Education Department and the Department of Health to find a way to safely allow fans at the games. We all have something to cheer about.”

“It makes sense to align student athletics with what’s now permissible in the current Public Health Order,” Ryan Stewart said. “We understand the importance of sports in the lives of our students, families and communities. We encourage participation in sports by students as a healthy outlet and by parents as supportive spectators. At our core we want to keep athletes and families safe.”

Singing or playing wind instruments at an indoor event is prohibited.

This news comes with Covid-19 safety protocols being put in place for fans. The state said fans attending the sporting events will have to wear a face-covering and be socially distanced while watching a game.