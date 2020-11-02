New Mexico State lands Ole Miss OL transfer Eli Johnson

NMSU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Much of New Mexico State's football focus has shifted to the 2021 season as the Aggies sit out fall play.

But the anticipation gained steam today with the commitment of Ole Miss graduate transfer offensive lineman Eli Johnson.

After opting out of the 2020 season, Johnson will have one year of eligibility in Las Cruces.

After sitting the 2020 season out, I have decided that I will be returning to the football field in the Fall of 2021 as a @NMStateFootball Aggie! Can’t wait to get to Las Cruces! pic.twitter.com/ARwmdAL8PC — Eli Johnson (@elijohnson75) November 2, 2020

Johnson started all 12 games at center for the Rebels in 2019, and allowed only one sack in 377 pass blocks.

A player of Johnson's caliber and experience level in the SEC will be a welcome addition to Doug Martin's offensive line with NMSU.

Ironically, Johnson played against New Mexico State last season when the Aggies traveled to Oxford, MS and played to a 41-3 defeat.

A Taylor, MS native, Johnson checks in at 6"1, 303 lbs.