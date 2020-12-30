NMSU basketball game against Santa Clara cancelled

NMSU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - In this era of Covid-19 nothing is guaranteed, and the New Mexico State Aggies have gotten used to it.

As a result of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols within the Santa Clara men's basketball group, the non-conference game between NM State and Santa Clara originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. MT on Thursday, Dec. 31, has been canceled.

Santa Clara is pausing all men's basketball activities.

The game against Santa Clara had just been added to NMSU's schedule Wednesday morning.

As it stands currently, the Aggies' next showdown is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, when the three-time defending WAC champions head to St. George, Utah, for their league opener at Dixie State.

There is hope, however, that more non-conference games will be scheduled for the Aggies between now and Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

NMSU is 2-1 this season and is coming off their first loss on the hardwood in more than a year.

The Aggies fell to California State University Northridge, 66-63 Monday afternoon.

The loss snapped a 21-game win streak for the Aggies that went back to December 18 of 2019.