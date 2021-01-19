NMSU sports teams can now practice in New Mexico; home games could be played in El Paso

NMSU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The NMSU Aggies are coming home.

Tuesday, the New Mexico Governor's Office announced they are easing restrictions when it comes to college athletics.

College teams in New Mexico can now practice in the state, but they still can't host any games.

Since November, the NMSU men's basketball team has been staying at a resort in Phoenix, Arizona.

The NMSU's women's team joined them at that same resort earlier this month.

NMSU Director of Athletics, Mario Moccia, says both teams will soon return to Las Cruces.

Both teams are currently in quarantine following positive cases of Covid-19.

As for where the Aggies will be able to play their home games, Moccia says El Paso is now a viable option because of the declining hospitalization rates.

"I do think that now that time has passed, you know a couple of months, El Paso is definitely an option on the table and we will take a very good look," Moccia said. "We have had discussions with a lot of different entities in El Paso about potentially competing there which would by far and away make the most sense for us."

High schools in El Paso are also being considered to host NMSU games, so long as they are capable of hosting a Division 1 collegiate game.

Moccia also said that the NMSU football team plans to start practicing Friday in Las Cruces.

The Aggies have already scheduled three football games for their Spring season.

Moccia says it's still too early to decide where those games will be played.

It's important to note, Tuesday's decision by the New Mexico Governor's Office only applies to collegiate athletics, it does not impact youth or high school sports.

No decision has been made as to when those sports teams will be able to resume practices.