GCU Antelopes race past NMSU Aggies, 70-62

NMSU

PHOENIX, Arizona - Friday night was the start of WAC play for the NMSU Aggies.

Unfortunately, it started off on the wrong foot as the Aggies lost to Grand Canyon University, 70-62.

The loss snapped NMSU's 31 game winning streak in the WAC regular season.

Due to issues with Covid-19, the Aggies were only able to get in 4 non-conference games.

The team's first two conference games were postponed as well, so NMSU had to open up WAC play on the road against the first place Antelopes.

The Antelopes would take a 37-30 lead at the half, but the Aggies would retake the lead late in the second half.

From there the game turned into a seesaw match.

GCU would pull away with less than 2 minutes to go in the game to improve their winning streak to 7 straight victories.

The Antelopes are undefeated in WAC play 5-0, and are 11-3 overall.

As for NMSU, Friday's loss drops their overall record to 3-2, 0-1 in WAC play.

The Aggies will have another chance to get their first conference win when they take on Grand Canyon for game 2 at 7 p.m.