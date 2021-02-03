No fans allowed at NMSU basketball games played at El Paso’s Eastwood High

NMSU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The basketball teams at NMSU found a new home court over at Eastwood High School, but fans will not be allowed to attend games.

Wednesday, NMSU announced fans will not be able to attend the games played at Eastwood for the remainder of the season.

This applies for both the men's and women's games.

NMSU says the decision was made as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and with the health and safety of its student-athletes and coaches in mind.

Earlier this week, NMSU announced the Aggies would be playing their remaining "home" games at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas.

Currently no college athletic competitions are permitted to take place within the state of New Mexico due to the state's COVID-Safe Practices for Intercollegiate Sports.

An amendment to these policies was issued on Wednesday, Jan. 20, which permitted college athletic teams in the state of New Mexico to hold full practices for the first time since the spring of 2020.

Current in-state COVID-Safe Practices also state that all individuals who leave the state must quarantine for a period of 14 days upon their return to New Mexico.

"Throughout the entire 2020-21 season, our top priority has always been the health and safety of our men's and women's basketball student-athletes, coaches and staff members," commented NM State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia . "We are overjoyed our teams were able to return to the area to continue their respective seasons. While it was our hope we would be able to allow a limited number of fans to take in Aggie basketball in the area, the health and safety challenges presented made it impossible."

NM State will continue to work with public health agencies at the local and state levels in order to monitor the possibility of allowing attendance at other Aggie "home" events throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year and beyond.

Though fans will not be allowed to take in the Aggies' remaining "home" basketball games in person this season, there will still be a number of ways for NM State faithful to follow the action.

All of the Aggies' men's basketball games will be broadcast on Zia Country 99.5 FM and nationwide on the TuneIn app.

Television coverage for each of the Aggies' remaining home games will be available as well.

For a complete television and online streaming listing of the Aggies' remaining games, fans are encouraged to visit the men's and women's basketball schedule pages on NMStateSports.com.

All coverage options will be listed there and will also be posted on the Aggies' social media pages on game day.