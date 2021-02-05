NMSU falls to CBU, 85-75; Aggies 0-3 in WAC play

NMSU

EL PASO, Texas - The NMSU Aggies dropped another game in WAC play Friday night, this time to Cal Baptist University.

The Aggies just couldn't find a way around the Lancers as CBU defeated NMSU by a final score of 85-75.

It was the first game for NMSU at the gymnasium of Eastwood High School in El Paso.

Since the Aggies can't play any games in Las Cruces, due to state restrictions in New Mexico, NMSU will play the remainder of their season in El Paso.

During their game against CBU, NMSU chipped a 12-point second-half lead by California Baptist all the way down to four with 7:40 to go, but the Lancers offensive potency made all the difference down the stretch.

NMSU is still in search of their first win in WAC play.

The loss to CBU dropped their overall record to 3-4, 0-3 in conference play.

Jabari Rice was one of four Aggies who finished with 10 or more points in the team's third-straight setback.

Clayton Henry, Johnny McCants and Evan Gilyard II each chipped in 11 points while Donnie Tillman added eight.



Clayton Henry hauled in a game-high seven rebounds, but the Lancers' offensive execution was too much for the Aggies to overcome.

The Aggies and Lancers will do it all over again Saturday night at 7 p.m. for game two of the two game set.

Fans are not allowed to attend NMSU games at Eastwood High School, but Saturday's contest will be televised on the El Paso/Las Cruces CW.