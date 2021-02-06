New Mexico State rights ship with emphatic 97-70 win over Cal Baptist

NMSU

EL PASO, Texas - After an unruly start to their 2020-21 season, it felt like the New Mexico State Aggies just needed a taste of victory to resort back to their standard winning ways. The Aggies got a whole sample of it Saturday night in El Paso.

Five different Aggies scored in double figures as New Mexico State dominated throughout a 97-60 win over Cal Baptist Saturday night at El Paso's Eastwood High School.

After losing to Cal Baptist on Friday night, New Mexico State came out and throttled the Lancers in the first half, seizing the lead six minutes into the game and hanging onto it the rest of the way.

By halftime, the Aggies led 47-34.

Jabari Rice had an extremely encouraging performance in his third game since returning from a foot injury suffered in early December.

Rice finished with 20 points, and said after the game that he is currently feeling at 70% health-wise.

As a team, New Mexico State shot 60% from the floor. Donnie Tillman chipped in 19 points, while William McNair (12) and CJ Roberts (11) reached double figures off the bench.

New Mexico State (4-4, 1-3 WAC) snapped a three-game losing streak, their first of that kind in Chris Jans' tenure as Head Coach.

Blame it on a lack of gameplay, injuries, or pandemic complications but it certainly hasn't been a good start to New Mexico Sate's 2020-21 basketball season.

Saturday night's victory at Easwtood, the Aggies' home for the remainder of the season, showed everyone just how dominant Chris Jans and company can be.

Even with the game out of reach late in the 2nd half, New Mexico State impressed.

Oklahoma State transfer Marcus Watson, playing in his second game as an Aggie after gaining eligibility last week, had a show-stopping windmill dunk off a Wilfried Likayi steal in the frontcourt.

Watson, a former Top 100 national recruit, finished with eight points and three rebounds in just six minutes of play.

New Mexico State hits the road next weekend for a pair of games at Seattle.