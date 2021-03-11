NMSU rolls past UTRGV, 77-61; Aggies advance to WAC Tournament semifinals

NMSU

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The NMSU Aggies made it look easy Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the WAC Tournament.

NMSU defeated UT Rio Grande Valley by a final score of 77-61.

The two teams only traded the lead in the early minutes of the game, but it wasn't long before NMSU would take the lead and stay there.

Aggies were just firing on all cylinders taking a 39-24 lead at the half.

Their dominate performance would continue in the second half, and the Vaqueros just had no answer.

NMSU would never trail in the second half.

NMSU advances to the WAC Tournament semifinals where they'll take on Utah Valley.

Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. MT.

The Aggies and Wolverines last met on the hardwood in February when they split a two game series in El Paso.

Utah Valley would take the first game, 69-66, but NMSU would return the favor the following night defeating the Wolverines, 67-60.

The winner of that game will advance to the WAC Tournament championship game where they'll face the winner of the Seattle/Grand Canyon University matchup.