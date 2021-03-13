NMSU headed to WAC Tournament final; Aggies top Utah Valley, 78-62

NMSU

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The NMSU Aggies are once again headed to the WAC Tournament Championship game.

Friday night in the semifinals of the tournament, the Aggies defeated Utah Valley by a final score of 78-62.

It was another dominate performance by NMSU.

The Aggies led from start to finish going into the half up 32-23.

Utah Valley would cut NMSU's lead to ten with a little more than 5 minutes to go in the game.

However, the Aggies would hold the Wolverines in check, and would continue to make baskets down the stretch to add some more insurance to their lead.

NMSU's Donnie Tillman would lead the way in scoring for the Aggies with 23 points.

NMSU's Jabari Rice would follow with 13 points on the night.

The job is far from over for the Aggies.

NMSU, winners of 11-consecutive WAC Tournament games, will play top-seeded and 2021 WAC co-champion GCU Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. MT from the Orleans Arena with the winner capturing the WAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.