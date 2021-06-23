NMSU Aggies ink two-game series with FIU

NMSU

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The NM State football program has inked a home-and-home series with the FIU Panthers, NM State and FIU announced Wednesday.

The two-game series calls for the Aggies to host FIU on Oct. 1 of 2022 and make the return trip to Miami on Sept. 6, 2025.

NM State and FIU will meet for just the second and third time in program history.

The Aggies defeated FIU 56-31 in the lone meeting back in 2004.

With the addition of the home contest with the Panthers, the Aggies 2022 schedule features 12 total contests and six games at Aggie Memorial Stadium (Nevada, Hawaii, San Jose State, FIU and New Mexico).

Season tickets for the 2021 Aggies season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Pan Am Center ticket office at 575-646-1420 or by visiting the NMSU Ticketmaster page.

The 2021 slate includes exciting home matchups against rival UTEP (Aug. 28), South Carolina St (Sept. 18), Hawaii (Sept. 25), Utah State (Nov. 6) and UMass (Nov. 27).

Fans who renew or purchase their season tickets by July 1 will receive a replica Aggies football helmet.