NMSU athletics returns to 100% capacity for all 2021-22 home events

NMSU

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Welcome back, Aggie Nation.

In an announcement made Tuesday by NM State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia , all NM State athletics venues will return to 100% attendance capacity for the 2021-22 season.

Complete stadium operating procedures, pregame tailgating and all gameday experiences will also be in full effect for the 2021-22 academic year.

Tuesday's announcement comes on the heels of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's announcement on Friday, June 18, that the state will retire its color-coded, county-by-county system and all COVID-19 health restrictions on commercial and day-to-day activity on Thursday, July 1.

Season tickets for the 2021 NM State football season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Pan Am Center ticket office at 575-646-1420 or by visiting the online purchase portal at https://nmstatesports.com/sports/2015/8/4/GEN_0804154708.aspx

NM State's 2021 schedule features five games at Aggie Memorial Stadium including tilts with UTEP (Aug. 28), South Carolina State (Sept. 18), Hawaii (Sept. 25), Utah State (Nov. 6) and UMass (Nov. 27).

NM State athletics officials and teams are excited to welcome fans back to venues all around the NM State campus.

Aggie athletics will continue to work in conjunction with university, local and state officials to monitor and follow health and safety protocols based on current conditions in order to maintain a safe and exciting gameday atmosphere for all Aggie fans.