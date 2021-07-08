NMSU reveals redesign of Lou Henson Court at the Pan American Center

NMSU

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Same building. Same court. A fresh new look.

This week, NM State athletics unveiled a new-look playing surface inside the Pan American Center which will be home to the Aggies' men's basketball, volleyball and women's basketball teams for their respective 2021-22 seasons and beyond.

The brand-new court design was a project months in the making. Designed by award-winning NM State athletics marketing staff member Randle Dominguez, the new Pan American Center court features a newly-painted crimson perimeter with the text "New Mexico State" running along the length of each baseline.

Both elements are reminiscent of the design of the Pan American Center court from the late 1980s and early 1990s.

A two-toned staining process was chosen in order to update the court further.

A darker chestnut stain spans the majority of the court while a lighter natural pine stain encompasses the area inside each three-point field goal arc.

Inside the traditional paint area, the darker chestnut hue is again featured.

The block NM State logo no longer appears at center court, replaced instead with the primary Pistol Pete athletics mark.

That particular mark became official for NM State athletics back in 2007.

As has been the case since 2002, the playing surface will retain the name Lou Henson Court, so named for the late legendary head men's basketball coach.

The parquet floor, one of the most distinct features of the court itself, also remains following the redesign.