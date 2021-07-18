Daniel Johnson becomes first NMSU alum to hit MLB home run; keys Cleveland Indians’ win

NMSU

OAKLAND, California - New Mexico State alum Daniel Johnson clearly feels comfortable at home.

The Oakland, CA area-native hit his first career home run Sunday, a solo shot to right-center field to break 2-2 tie in the 7th inning to help key the Cleveland Indians past the Oakland A's 4-2.

Johnson, who was the WAC Player of the Year in 2016 for New Mexico State, hails from nearby Vallejo, CA and had numerous family members in attendance at Oakland Coliseum. Johnson said he had at least 25-30 family and friends cheering him on.

After transferring to New Mexico State from Northeast Oklahoma A&M, Johnson played in 43 games in 2015 before erupting the following season.

Known more as speed and contact player, Johnson connected on a 3-2 pitch from A's All-Star Chris Bassit to become the first New Mexico State alum to ever hit a home run in the major leagues.

"Really just trusting myself, not trying to do too much," Johnson said of his approach on the Indians postgame show. "Just playing that same game."

https://twitter.com/BallySportsCLE/status/1416900685115924490?s=20

In addition to his big day at the plate Johnson lived up to his his nickname "Jet" in the field, also making a sensational diving catch in right field to end the second inning.

The win moves the Indians to 47-43 on the season, eight games back of the first place Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.