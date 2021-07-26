NMSU men’s golf adds Middle Tennessee transfer Cooper Sears

NMSU

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The NM State men's golf program and head coach Mike Dirks have announced the addition of graduate transfer Cooper Sears, the coach announced Monday.

A native of Mount Juliet, Tenn., Sears joins the Aggies after spending the last three seasons with the Blue Raiders.

Sears originally signed out of high school with Vanderbilt and saw action in the spring of 2018 with the Commodores before transferring to MTSU.

As a member of the Blue Raiders, Sears completed an extremely successful 2019 that saw the Tennessee native earn All-Conference USA Second Team honors after firing a combined score of 212 (-4) at the CUSA Championships.

The score earned Sears a runner-up finish.

The golfer then advanced to the 2019 NCAA Regional (Myrtle Beach) where he turned in a 6-over par (222) that was the second-best score on the Blue Raiders roster.

Sears made just one appearance during last season's COVID-shortened season, competing at the All-American Intercollegiate in Houston.

During the 2020-21 season, Sears cracked the Blue Raiders lineup four times, shooting an average score of 76.1.

Sears joins an Aggies roster that will look to build on an extremely successful 2020-21 campaign, that saw the program win the 2021 WAC Championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Three Aggies received postseason honors, as coach Mike Dirks was named WAC Coach of the Year, freshman Aidan Thomas was named WAC Freshman of the Year/All-WAC First Team and sophomore Garrison Smith earned Second Team All-WAC honors.