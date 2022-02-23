NMSU basketball player arrested, charged with misdemeanor assault

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A New Mexico State basketball player is in trouble with the law after being arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Mario McKinney Jr. was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center Wednesday morning, and charged with assault against a household member.

According to court records, the incident happened at an apartment complex located at 320 East Union.

The location is near the NMSU campus.

McKinney Jr. is currently out on bond.

Details about the incident have not been released.

McKinney Jr. is a sophomore and has played in 25 games for the NMSU Aggies this season.

He saw in action in NMSU's recent game at Seattle Monday in which he scored 4 points in the victory.