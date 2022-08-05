The growth of a game turned sport is providing a new wave of opportunities for kids that aren’t your typical athlete

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Esports have been around for years and they've grown to a point where you can use the sport to get an education.

For the first time ever, NMSU esports is offering players scholarships to compete for the school.

"You don't have to be the best athlete now, you just have to play video games," Ryan 'pack' May the president of NMSU Esports said. "It's the opportunity to further your education along with the potential to have fun playing video games."

The program at NMSU began back in 2015 with just 5 members, now they have more than 1,800 Discord members, with 500 active members.

This upcoming academic year they will have 8-10 players on scholarship. The largest scholarship they've offered is $1,000, which May said is about a 7th of tuition.

"It's only the beginning for the industry of esports," May said.

The program scouts players via social media, combines and the high school esport league and from there they hit them with the 'sell' which now includes scholarships to woo the top prospects.

"We have to go out for those players and we have to make the argument for them, whatever it takes," May said.

NMSU Esports is holding an open house event on Aug. 14 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Corbett Center Student Union for people who want to tour the facility, enjoy games and learn about esports.