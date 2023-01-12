Skip to Content
NMSU falls short at Seattle, 69-66; Aggies remain winless in WAC play, 0-5

Courtesy: NMSU Athletics

SEATTLE, Washington - New Mexico State once again came out on the losing end of a conference game.

Thursday night in Seattle, WA, the Aggies were upended by the Seattle Redhawks by a final score of 69-66.

It was NMSU's 5th loss in a row.

Seattle remained undefeated in WAC play at 4-0.

With NMSU down 69-66 in the closing seconds of the game, the Aggies had a chance to tie up the game as time expired, but a three-point shot attempt by NMSU's Marchelus Avery came up short.

The Aggies remain winless in WAC play, 0-5, and their overall record falls to 7-10.

It is unfamiliar territory for a team that was once dominate in the WAC.

NMSU first-year head coach, Greg Heiar, continues his search for his first win in conference play.

The hope is that the first conference win will come when the Aggies return home for their next game against UT-Arlington.

Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. from the Pan American Center.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

