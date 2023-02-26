NM State fall to 0-6 to start 2023 campaign

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- After winning the WAC Tournament last season, there were high expectations on the Aggies ahead of this season and so far NM State have done anything but live up to them.

On Sunday morning, NM State slipped 9-3 to Seton Hall in the weekend finale of the Sugar Land Classic.



Defensive miscues once again hurt the Aggies on Sunday. Following a pair of costly errors on Saturday, NM State once again committed three miscues on Sunday, leading to five unearned runs. Over 6.0 innings, Sunday starter Hayden Walker allowed just four runs, two of which were unearned. Unfortunately, the stellar start was not enough as Walker was credited with the loss.



After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, NM State looked to get something going in the second. Seton Hall also committed some early errors in the ballgame as Karl Koerper scored on a throwing error. Later in the inning, Nolan Funke ripped a single to left center to plate Damone Hale .



Seton Hall broke the 2-2 tie in the fourth inning with a leadoff home run. Just one inning later, the Pirates once again lifted a round tripper to push the lead back to two. In the seventh inning, Seton Hall notched two more runs on a two-run single back up the middle.



Chasing four runs, NM State was in desperate need of some offensive output in the late stages of the ballgame. Koerper picked up his first hit and RBI as an Aggie when he scored Logan Gallina from second in the eighth inning. The scoring threat ended for the Aggies just one batter later, though.



Out of the bullpen, Will Sierra was also the victim of defensive miscues. The Washington State transfer allowed three runs in the ninth inning but none of the runs were earned. Offensively, NM State was unable to muster any offense in the ninth inning and went down in order.



NM State will be back in Las Cruces on Tuesday night as the Aggies will square off with Benedictine Mesa. First pitch will be thrown at 6:00 p.m. and all of the action can be found on the WAC Digital Network or 91.5 FM KRUX.