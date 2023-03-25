Aggies fall 8-4 to an El Paso loaded Vaqueros

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Aggies were looking for three straight wins on Saturday and their first series win of the season but instead NMSU came up short against UTRGV.

NM State once again relied on the home run in Saturday's contest as Preston Godfrey and Nick Gore both went deep. Gore's home run marked the second straight game that he cleared the fence and a team-leading fifth round tripper this season.



After the long ball, NM State struggled to get much going offensively on Saturday. The Aggies only managed to push across two additional runs in the contest. Only Gore and Keith Jones II pieced together multi-hit games for the Aggies in the seven-hit loss.



UTRGV clung to a one-run lead as the game went to the ninth inning before tacking on four runs in the frame as insurance. After the first two hitters were retired in the bottom of the ninth, Nolan Funke doubled before Jones II drove him in with a single to left field. Once again, Gore reached base after being hit by a pitch but the two-out magic would stop there as the next hitter bounced out to the first baseman to end the game.



UTRGV and NM State will play a series rubber match on Sunday, beginning at noon.