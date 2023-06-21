Jody Adams Adds Kezia Conyers-Barnes to Coaching Staff

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Kezia Conyers-Barnes joins Jody Adams' coaching staff at NM State after spending this past season as an assistant at Coppin State.

Hailing from Tallahassee, she began her coaching career as an assistant at Maclay School and FAMU High School. Later, she assumed the role of assistant basketball coach and intramural director at Converse College in South Carolina before returning to Tallahassee, where she focused on guard development at Tallahassee Community College.

Prior to her time at Coppin State, Kezia served as the head women's basketball coach at Motlow State Community College for three seasons. During her tenure, she implemented an academic plan that significantly raised the team's GPA from 1.2 to 3.1 within two years. Kezia also played a vital role in helping numerous student-athletes receive prestigious honors such as 1st and 2nd team All TCCAA and All Academic TCCAA recognition.

Before joining Matlow State, Conyers-Barnes spent six seasons at South Georgia Technical College as an assistant coach under the guidance of James Frey, who currently serves as the Aggie Associate Head Coach. At South Georgia Technical College, the Lady Jets achieved tremendous success, winning five GCAA Championships and reaching the NJCAA National Tournament, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2015. The program also reached the Sweet Sixteen in three other seasons.

During her time as a student-athlete at Appalachian State University, Kezia excelled on the basketball court, earning her a place among the program's top 20 all-time scorers with over 1,211 career points. She was honored as the 2003 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year and was named to the Second Team All-Southern Conference during her junior and senior years.

Aside from her coaching achievements, Conyers-Barnes is a published author with three works to her name: "Go Beyond: Intimate Perspectives from Former Athletes on How to Win at Life," "Coaching from the Heart: The Greatest Untold Stories," and "Go Beyond Part II: The Final Play."

Kezia holds a master's degree in Recreation and Sport Sciences from Ohio University and is happily married to Milton Barnes.