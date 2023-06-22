Report: Former Aggie Star Sir’ Jabari Rice signs a two-way contract with the Spurs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Per a report from ESPN Analyst Adrian Wojnarowski, former NMSU Men's Basketball standout Sir' Jabari Rice signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

Wojnarowski said he was informed about the deal via Rice's agent Corey Barker who spent time at NMSU as an assistant coach.

Rice was a chance of having his name called during the draft but instead the 58 picks went to other players, which in turn saw him sign the two-way deal with the Spurs.

A two-way contract means an NBA team can have a player on their roster and its G League affiliate simultaneously. Each team can only have two players on this type of contract.

Because of this it is likely that Rice will play Summer League with the Spurs in July and also be on their G League roster - the Austin Spurs.

Rice spent four seasons and 111 games at NMSU. He helped lead them to a win over UConn in the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2022. Rice then used his last year of eligibility with Texas.

Prior to the draft he worked out for the Blazers, Nets, Knicks and Thunder and also got an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine after playing in the NBA G-League Combine.

Rice will join the 2023 No. 1 Overall Pick in Victor Wembanyama at the Spurs.