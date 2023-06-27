Lawsuit against NMSU, former Men’s Basketball coaches and three players has been settled

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The civil lawsuit filed by former NMSU players Shakiru Odunewu, William 'Deuce' Benjamin, and his father William Benjamin has been dropped.

All of the individual defendants have been dismissed from the lawsuit.

The Benjamins' attorney, Joleen Youngers, confirmed with ABC-7 her clients just want to get a fair and just result without going through months or years of litigation.

The details of the settlement will be released by New Mexico State or the Risk Management Division soon.

Former head coach Greg Heiar was listed in the lawsuit. In a press release from Heiar's attorneys on Tuesday, they say Heiar was not required to respond to the lawsuit and the allegations against Coach Heiar were voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff's lawyers before any discovery in the lawsuit took place.

Also named in the lawsuit, assistant coach Dominique Taylor and three former players, Deshawndre Washington, Doctor Bradley, and Kim Aiken Jr.

The lawsuit filed back on April 19th claimed Odunewu and Benjamin were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused for more than six months by Washington, Bradley and Aiken.

It also claimed that the players reported the hazing to both Heiar and Taylor on multiple occasions and they did nothing to stop what was going on. The lawsuit said Taylor told Odunewu "what do you want me to do?" when he pleaded him to intervene.

Heiar was fired as the head coach for cause on Feb. 14th, 2023.

ABC-7 has also reached out to NMSU for comment and they have not responded.