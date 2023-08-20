NM State Soccer downed 5-0 by Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KVIA) -- NM State (1-1-0, 0-0-0 CUSA) fell to Texas Tech (1-0-1, 0-0-0 Big 12) by a final score of 5-0 from John Walker Soccer Complex.

The Aggies were unable to find an offensive rhythm throughout the match, totaling just six shots with one on goal. Each shot came from a different Aggie, with Mya Gonzales having the only one on target.

Valerie Guha tallied four saves, one less than her career-high of five recorded on Thursday.

Loma McNeese made her 40th career start for the Aggies, while Mya Gonzales recorded her first.

Karolanne Lafortune , Lauren Machuca , and Kennedy Herrera made their first career appearances for the Crimson & White.

This marks the first loss of the season for NM State, and the first time the Aggies were held scoreless since the season opener of the 2022 season against Oregon (2-0).

The Aggies are now 0-9 against 'Power Five' programs all-time, with each game coming on the road or at a neutral site location. This changes on Thursday, Aug. 27th when the Sun Devils of Arizona State plays in Las Cruces to open the Aggies' 2023 home schedule. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.



On Sunday, Aug. 31st, the Crimson & White will host a rematch against 2022 opponent Cal State Fullerton. Last season, the Aggies rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the final minutes of the match to secure a 2-2 tie.