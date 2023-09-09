NM State Aggies burnt 33-17 by the Liberty Flames in CUSA Opener

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies had the chance to walk away from their clash with Liberty with their first conference win since 2017, but instead the fellow CUSA newcomers got the dub 33-17.

The Aggies were got off to a hot start - on their opening drive they went 75-yards on six plays ending with Jamoni Jones storming his way in for a touchdown and the lead.

Moments later the Aggie defense got their first forced turnover of the year but that was really the only time the D handled the option offense the Flames were throwing.

Liberty would score back-to-back touchdowns to take the lead. With 5:18 remaining in the half, the Aggies would regain the lead 17-13 off a Diego Pavia bullet to Trent Hudson.

The lead was short-lived as the Flames drove down the field on the ensuing possession to take a three-point lead by way of a second Kaidon Salter touchdown pass.

With under 2 minutes to go in the half, Pavia threw his first pick of the game and his third of the season, the Flames would kick a field goal and go up 6 at the half.

But they would carry that momentum into the second half. Liberty’s offense opened the third quarter with a lengthy 17-play, 75-yard drive that lasted more than nine minutes and ended in a Salter rushing touchdown to extend the difference to 13 points.

The Aggies were out mustered on defense and turned the ball over too many times (three) to stay with the Flames.

In total, the Flames outgained the Aggies 526-341 while Liberty also dominated time of possession (37:54-22:06).

Head coach Jerry Kill said the Aggies will go back to basics and fundamentals of the game as they now prepare for rival UNM on Saturday.