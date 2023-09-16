NMSU win the 113th Rio Grande Rivalry 27-17

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The NM State Aggies win the 113th edition of the Rio Grande Rivalry 27-17. It is the first time they have won the Battle of I-25 in back-to-back years since 2010 and 2011.

They did it all in front of head coach Jerry Kill who was questionable to be on the sidelines or at the game at all after missing practices earlier in the week because he was "under the weather", according to NMSU officials.

The Lobos took an early 3-0 lead off a field goal on their opening drive of the game. They were in a prime position to extend the lead but Myles Rowser forced a fumble at the Aggies 10-yard line from Sherod White and Dylan Early recovered.

The Aggies then went 88-yards on 10 plays, capped off with Star Thomas punching it in from 2-yards out to give the Aggies a 7-3 lead.

New Mexico answered right back, going 75-yards on 7 plays ending with a 1-yard TD run from Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

With 4:31 left in the first half, Ethan Albertson slotted a 27-yard field goal to tie it up.

The Aggies would then take the lead for the first time in the game with 41 seconds left on the clock. Quarterback Diego Pavia, in his hometown threw a 31-yard dime to Jonathon Brady.

NMSU had a 17-10 lead at the half and that's the way the score would stay after three quarters.

In the fourth UNM would cut the lead to three again after a short touchdown pass from Dylan Hopkins to Andrew Erickson.

But NMSU quickly put any hopes of a comeback to bed, on the first play of the ensuing drive, Pavia finds Brady again. This time for a 75-yard touchdown pass.

That is all NMSU would need to win the 113th Rio Grande Rivalry 27-17.