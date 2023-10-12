NM State move to 4-2 on the season after 27-13 win over Sam Houston

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU used a dominant first half performance to carry them to a 27-13 win over Sam Houston.

The Aggies at 4-3 and 2-1 in conference play now move above .500 for the first time this season and need three more wins to become bowl eligible.

The Aggies had five total drives in the first half and finished every-single one of them off with points which saw them take a 27-0 lead at halftime.

Diego Pavia passed for 268-yards and had two touchdown passes, while also rushing for 115-yards and one touchdown, which opened the scoring.

Trent Hudson was on the end of both of the TD passes from Pavia.

Sam Houston attempted to mount a comeback in the second half, scoring two touchdowns and forcing NMSU to punt on every one of their second half drives.

For the second time this season the Aggies have been held scoreless in a second half.

NMSU have now won their last two games straight as they get read to head to El Paso for the 100th Battle of I-10 on Wednesday, Oct. 18th at 7 p.m. at the Sun Bowl.