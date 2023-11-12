NMSU Men’s Basketball fall 91-74 to UC Irvine

IRVINE, California (KVIA) -- The NM State Men's basketball team are still in search of their first road win of the season after a 91-74 loss to UC Irvine on Saturday.

The Aggies found themselves up 19-18 with 10:05 left in the first half but that would be the last time NMSU were ahead. UC Irvine immediately went on a 10-2 run and wouldn't relinquish the lead again.

Robert Carpenter had a team high 18 points in the loss, while Kaosi Ezeagu led the team in rebounds with 8 and also had 9 points.

The Aggies shot 42.9% from the floor, 43.8% from beyond the arc and 68.4% from the line.

NMSU under new head coach Jason Hooten move to 1-2 on the season. They are back at home on Tuesday, Nov. 14th against Western New Mexico at 7 p.m. MT.