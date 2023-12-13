The NMSU Aggies arrive in Albuquerque ahead of the New Mexico Bowl

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Aggies left Las Cruces on Wednesday morning and arrived in Albuquerque later that afternoon ahead of the Isleta New Mexico Bowl against Fresno State.

Upon arrival the lads enjoyed some games, had a team dinner and received their gifts from the bowl.

It is the Aggies first ever appearance in the New Mexico bowl and their first time in back-to-back bowls since 1959-60.

"It's exciting because it's the first time they've ever been here and I think it's great for the state not only Las Cruces but Albuquerque," Head Coach Jerry Kill said. "We're representing the state and we'd do the same thing if the Lobos were playing it's all about our state and we're looking forward to representing it."

"i just gotta do my job at the end of the day but for sure just to go win the game just because it's the home crowd in New Mexico," quarterback Diego Pavia said.

The Aggies and Bulldogs kickoff at 3.45 p.m. MT on Saturday. ABC-7 will travel to Albuquerque on Thursday and bring you complete coverage of bowl week thanks to the sponsorship of Sisbarro Buick-GMC in Las Cruces.