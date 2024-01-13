NMSU Star Cornerback transfers to TCU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- After two stellar seasons at cornerback for the Aggies, Andre Seldon officially transfers to TCU.

The star defensive player and leader for NMSU entered the portal on December 24th and visited both Wisconsin and TCU.

In his 28 games played at NMSU, Seldon recorded 96 total tackles, had 12 pass breakups and two interceptions. While his ability on the defensive side of the ball will be missed, so to will his leadership.

Seldon is one of the last Aggies who entered the portal to announce where he is going. The big question still to be answered is, where will quarterback Diego Pavia end up? The dual threat is yet to make an announcement about his future.