Kaiser scores 1,000 career points in Aggies 85-48 loss to Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (KVIA) -- On a snowy Saturday afternoon, the Aggies’ offense started out cold and was never able to recover. CUSA’s first-place team, Middle Tennessee (14-4, 4-0), took control just minutes into the game and didn’t look back. Molly Kaiser led all Aggies with 11 points, but NM State (7-10) ultimately fell 85-48 and fell to 1-3 in conference play.

First Quarter

NM State recorded the first basket of the game, and as was the case against Western Kentucky, Fanta Gassama was the contributor. Middle Tennessee responded with six straight points before a Jaila Harding 3-pointer cut the lead to just one. The Aggies did not score in the final seven minutes and 28 seconds of the quarter, coughing up six turnovers and committing three personal fouls. Anastasiia Boldyreva poured in nine quick points as MTSU took a commanding 21-5 lead at the end of the period.

Second Quarter

The Blue Raider run would extend to 20-0, when the home team pulled ahead 26-5 early in the second frame. Ene Adams later sank a pair of free throws, snapping a 10:06 scoring drought for NM State. A Sylena Peterson would cap off a 7-2 Aggie run, cutting the lead to 28-12. However, Savannah Wheeler’s 15 first half points kept the home team in front. MTSU held a 40-19 advantage for what was the largest deficit the Aggies have taken into the locker room this season.

Third Quarter

The visiting Aggies produced their best offensive quarter out of the break, dropping 15, led by Molly Kaiser’s six points in the third quarter. Most notably, with 1:12 remaining, the senior guard drove left and sank a mid-range jumper from the elbow. With that score, Kaiser recorded her 1,000th point in her four-year career, all coming with NM State. After an 11-3 run to close out the quarter, MTSU took a 67-34 lead into the final 10 minutes.

Fourth Quarter

The game was well in hand for the home team, and by the end, most reserves had entered the ballgame. The Aggies did not hit a 3-pointer in the final frame, but did get several buckets down the stretch. The highlight of the final stanza was a Loes Rozing layup that the junior finished through contact and a foul, later converting on the free throw for a three-point play. The Aggies closed out the game on a 7-2 run, falling by a final score of 85-48.

Up Next

Following the road trip, the Aggies will return home for a pair on Thursday and Saturday. First, NM State will welcome Sam Houston on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6:00 PM MT. Less than 48 hours later, the Aggies will welcome LA Tech to the Pan American Center for a noon tipoff. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via StatBroadcast.