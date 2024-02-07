NMSU’s Tony Sanchez announces 2024 signing class

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Wednesday afternoon, Head Coach Tony Sanchez introduced his first signing class as the new leader of the Aggie football program.

Including a pair of early signees, the Aggies added 23 new student-athletes during this signing period.



The list of newcomers is comprised of six Division I transfers, four true freshman, 12 junior college transfers and one class of 2022 signee.

Amid the transfers coming in from fellow FBS programs, four are joining the Aggies immediately after a stint with a Power Five program as NM State adds players from Arizona State, Iowa State, Kentucky and Oklahoma State.



By position, NM State brings on three quarterbacks, seven defensive backs, five defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, two wide receivers, one tight end one linebacker.

Meanwhile, the Aggies added five freshman, seven sophomores, seven juniors and three seniors.