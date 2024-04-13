Aggies lose game two of series against MTSU, 10-9

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (KVIA) --The Aggies lost game two of the three game series to Middle Tennessee 10-9 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on April 13. Five different Aggie hitters managed to record at least two hits in the outing.

At the start of the game the Aggies managed to load the bases with a leadoff single by Keith Jones II, a walk from Damone Hale and a hit-by-pitch by Logan Gallina. However, the Blue Raiders managed to get out of a jam not allowing a run.

After giving up a single and a walk, starting pitcher Treyjen Meza gave up another single to allow Middle Tennessee to score the first run of the game. MTSU’s Jackson Galloway homered to score three more runs in the first for Middle Tennessee.

In the top of the fourth, Kade Benavidez got on after getting hit by a pitch, he was then advanced to second on a single from Edwin Martinez-Pagani. Gianni Horvat advanced the two Aggies on a fielder’s choice. Jones knocked a sacrifice fly to left field to give the Aggies their first run of the game.

In the top of the sixth, Benavidez was walked to lead off the inning. Shortly After Edwin Martinez-Pagani blasted a home run over the left field wall to give the Aggies three runs. This was Martinez-Pagani’s third home run of the season and second on the weekend.

With back-to-back singles by Benavidez and Martinez-Pagani the Aggies managed to put two on in the top of the eighth. Sheehan O’Connor would reach on an error to load the bases for the Aggies.

Jones came up big driving in two runs for the Aggies on a single to right field. Scoring would not stop as Titus Dumitru hit an RBI single for the Aggies third run of the inning. After a sacrifice fly from Nick Gore to score Jones, the Aggies tied the game at sevens apiece. The next man up was Hale, he hit a ball right back at the pitcher to score Dumitru and give the Aggies their first lead of the game.

After two singles and a walk the Blue Raiders managed to load the bases, Cade Swenson would then walk a run in to allow the Blue Raiders to take the lead. Middle Tennessee then managed to add two more runs with an error, to go up by two.

In the top of the ninth, Freshman Ty Acton came into the game to pinch hit, he rose to the occasion and launched a ball over the right field wall on the first pitch he saw to give the Aggies nine runs. This was his first home run of the season. The Aggies were unable to score any runs losing by just one.

Featured on the mound for the Aggies in the games was starting pitcher Meza, Aaron Treloar, Matt Romero and Cade Swenson. Meza threw for six innings giving up four runs on six hits with five strikeouts.

Both Treloar and Swenson thew for one inning, Treloar gave up three runs on two hits. Swenson managed to only give up one run on no hits. Romero struggled at the plate as he was unable to record an out and gave up two runs.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Jones got his 14th multi-hit game and 12th multi-RBI game of the season.

Martinez-Pagani earned his fifth multi-hit game and multi-RBI game of the season.

Dumitru now has eight multi-hit games this season.

With two hits on the day Hale now has 10 multi-hit games this season.

O’Connor got his sixth multi-hit game this season with two hits on the day.

UP NEXT:

The Aggies will face-off against the Blue Raiders in the series finale of the three-game series on April 14 at noon MT.