NMSU’s Spearman earns 5th CUSA Freshman of the Week award

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - For the fifth time in her illustrious inaugural campaign, Desirae Spearman has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week.

The first-year Aggie now holds six weekly awards in her first year, including a Pitcher of the Week award from March 25.

This week, the El Paso native led the Aggies to a pair of wins, including a stellar showing on Saturday at top-seeded Liberty.

In four games across six days, Spearman was exceptional once again, earning a victory in a stat-filled Saturday masterclass versus Liberty on the road.

The freshman got the nod in the circle, pitching her seventh complete game of the season.

After holding top-seeded Liberty scoreless through six innings, she allowed just one earned run late in the seventh inning.

At the plate, Spearman launched two home runs in the win, including a missile to left center in the top of the seventh.

The solo shot not only cleared the left field wall, but also the netting above the wall.

The blast went well past the wall, landing 50-plus feet out of the ballpark.

Her 15th homer of the season tied Spearman for the conference lead and granted the Aggies a 6-0 lead.

The visitors handed Liberty just their fourth conference loss of the season.

For the week, Spearman tallied four hits, two home runs, three RBIs and 10 total bases.

Her weekly OPS was 1.126, and her season mark of 1.377 still leads all Aggies.

In her lone outing, she tossed a complete game with just one earned run, lowering her season mark to 2.90.

The freshman allowed just four hits, including only one for extra bases.

The Lady Flames stranded 11 runners on base in the game, falling 6-2.

The Aggies began the week in Albuquerque, taking down New Mexico on Tuesday.

Spearman tallied a hit and later scored off a Dezianna Patmon two-RBI double.

The run would prove to be crucial in the 4-3 rivalry win on the road.

This upcoming weekend, Spearman and the Aggies are set to return home to take on LA Tech in what will be NM State’s final home series of the 2024 regular season.

The Bulldogs (10-8) and Aggies (11-7) are in a similar spot as they both battle for positioning in the CUSA Tournament, which will be held May 8-11 in Las Cruces. After the series opens on Friday, an eight-member graduating class will be recognized for Senior Day on Saturday.

Those games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and available to follow via nmstatestats.com.

For complete coverage of NM State Softball during the 2024 season, visit NMStateSports.com – the official home of the Aggies – and follow the Aggies on Facebook (NM State Softball), Twitter (@NMStateSoftball) and Instagram (@NMStateSoftball).