Jones, Dumitru and Solorzano all Earn Conference Honors

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Keith Jones II, Titus Dumitru and Steve Solorzano all earned Conference USA honors for their performance during the regular season. Jones was named first team All-Conference, Dumitru earned second team All-Conference and Solorzano was named to the All-Freshman team.

Jones had a stellar year for the Aggies as he posted a team leading .371 batting average. Jones recorded 67 total RBIs for the Aggies along with 79 hits and 17 home runs which all led the team and second in the conference. Jones also recorded a slugging percentage of .728 and an OPS of 1.205 which are both top three in the conference.

Dumitru was arguably the Aggies biggest breakout star for the Aggies as he recorded a .343 batting average just behind Jones in the team ranking. Dumitru recorded 49 RBIs and 43 runs as the Aggies two-hole hitter. Dumitru recorded 59 hits with 14 doubles and 12 home runs for the Aggies.

The freshman out of Las Cruces, N.M., Solorzano, posted a .343 batting average on 105 at-bats for the Aggies. Solorzano missed 25 games due to an injury but still managed to make in impact on the season notching 18 RBIs and 36 hits.

For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram (@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook (NMState Baseball)