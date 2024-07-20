Conference USA Releases 2024 Preseason Watch List (NMSU)

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Conference USA distributed its preseason watch list ahead of the 2024 football season on Friday afternoon. The list includes five individuals from each of the conference’s 10 member institutions selected by the league’s head coaches as players to keep an eye on this season.

The Aggies were represented by three offensive players, one defensive player and one specialist. On the offensive side of the ball, 2023 Second Team All-CUSA selection Canaan Yarro was listed alongside returners Monte Watkins and Kordell David. Defensively, Buddha Peleti earned the nod for the Aggies. Lastly, punt returner Jordan Smith secured the program’s lone spot among special teams honorees.

The five Aggies listed are among the 28 letterwinners returning from last year’s 10-win team. Yarro led an offensive front which helped the Aggies finish with the nation’s 14th-ranked rushing attack in the country. Watkins returns to the backfield after a redshirt sophomore campaign in which he paced all Aggie runners in yards per carry (9.7). David enters year three with the program and will serve as the Aggies’ leading returning receiver this season.

Peleti, a junior from Adelanto, Calif., makes his return as a leader on the defensive front. Last season, Peleti appeared in all 15 games and finished the season tied for the team lead in total sacks at 4.5 and will be the Aggies’ leading returner in this category this season. Lastly, Jordan Smith served as the Aggies starting punt returner during the first four games of the year prior to an injury which kept him sidelined for much of the final 11 games of the season.

NM State is set to begin its 2024 campaign in Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, when it plays host to Southeast Missouri. Kickoff versus the Redhawks is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.

For complete coverage of the NM State football program, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics - and follow the Aggies on Facebook (NM State Football), Twitter (@NMStateFootball) and Instagram (@NMStateFB).