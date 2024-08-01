NM State Baseball Hires Camden Duzenack

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Camden Duzenack joins Head Coach Jake Angier on the baseball staff as an Assistant Coach, on Aug. 1, 2024. He will be coaching the infield and assisting with all other aspects of the program. Duzenack spent six seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system after being drafted in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB draft.

Duzenack recorded 454 hits in 1809 at-bats during his six seasons in the minors. He had a career batting average of .251, an OBP of .318 and an OPS of .735. Duzenack racked up several awards such as Northwest League All-Star in 2017, NWL Post-Season All-Star in 2017, CAL Mid-Season All-Star in 2019 and PCL Player of the Week on Sept. 21, 2022. On Sept. 27, 2022, Duzenack fielded all nine positions in one game.

“I got the honor to coach Cam Duzenack in the minor league system with the Arizona Diamondbacks and he will always be one of my favorite players I’ve coached,” said Javier Colina, Manager of the Hillsboro Hops. “The reason I say this is because he was pro all the way around, a great teammate, a hard worker, played the game the right way and always wanted to win. He loved to compete, and he made other players better. I’m so happy for him that he decided to continue his baseball journey now as a coach, I know he’s going to bring a lot of knowledge and he’s going to work hard to help the New Mexico State Baseball program.”

“Cam is a man of high character who cares for others, leads and has great humility,” said Craig Parry, Hitting Coordinator for the Toronto Blue Jays. “He brings energy and a strong work ethic every day and is passionate about the game of baseball. Jake and NM State are getting a great baseball mind, but even more than that, an incredible person who will instantly make everyone around him better.”

Duzenack spent four seasons with Conference USA foe Dallas Baptist, recording a career batting average of .291. While on the Patriots Duzenack, had an OPS of .829. In the infield, Duzenack had 337 putouts with a career fielding percentage of .954.

“Duzenack is a winner in every way,” said Dan Heefner, Head Coach at Dallas Baptist. “He was one of the most influential players we have had in our program in both his production on the field and the impact he had on everyone he came in contact with. What made Camden a great player and teammate will make him a phenomenal Coach. I can’t wait to see Cam use his knowledge and instincts for the game, his energy, positivity and genuine love for people as a coach at New Mexico State.”

In his freshman year, 2014, Duzenack was named Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American, Two-time Louisville Slugger National Player of the Week, Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and Missouri Valley Conference All-Tournament Team.

In his sophomore year, 2015, Duzenack garnered First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Conference First Team Scholar-Athlete. As a junior, Duzenack was named to the Second Team All-Missouri Valley Conference, Missouri Valley Conference All-Tournament Team and Missouri Valley Conference First Team Scholar-Athlete.

In his senior year, Duzenack was named MVC Defensive Player of the Year, tabbed to the Second Team All-MVC and MVC All-Defensive Team. He also garnered MVC Player of the Week Honors twice. On May 8, 2017, Duzenack was named Louisville Slugger National Player of the Week for the third time in his career.

