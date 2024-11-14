New Mexico State takes down Texas A&M-CC 83-82

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Dionte Bostick’s 13 points off of the bench helped lead New Mexico State to an 83-82 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday.

New Mexico State led throughout and saw a 21-point second-half lead reduced to one but held on for the win.

Bostick shot 4 for 7 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (3-0).

Christian Cook scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 15, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Zawdie Jackson shot 3 for 9 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Isaac Williams led the Islanders (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, nine assists and two steals.

Jaden Walker added 14 points and six rebounds for Texas A&M-CC. Garry Clark also had 13 points.

NMSU's next game will be November 20 on the road against the Dayton Flyers.