NMSU comes up short at #24 Arizona, 6-2

TUCSON, Arizona - NM State came out strong in the early innings but ultimately couldn’t keep pace with Arizona in a 6–2 loss on the road Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field.

After a quiet first inning from both teams, Arizona scored the game’s first run in the second inning before the Aggies tallied their first run in the third.

For the Aggies, a leadoff walk from Austin Corbett followed by a stolen base and a throwing error put him on third.

Tariq Freeny drew another walk to add pressure, and Steve Solorzano came through with a clutch RBI single to tie the game at 1–1 after Arizona had capitalized on a passed ball to score the game’s opening run.

However, the Wildcats responded quickly in the bottom half of the third.

A pair of singles and a throwing error allowed Arizona to reclaim the lead, and a sacrifice fly pushed the score to 3–1.

The Aggies continued to battle, with Corbett and Freeny again reaching base in the fifth, but Arizona’s pitching held strong, stranding runners in scoring position.

The Wildcats then added three more runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by a two-RBI double that extended the Aggie deficit to 6–1.

NM State did get one back in the seventh after Camden Kaufman singled and advanced to third on a misfire during a pickoff attempt at first.

Brandon Forrester’s RBI single made it 6–2, but the Aggies were unable to plate any additional runs.

The Aggies had one last push in the ninth, loading the bases with one out, but Arizona’s bullpen shut the door with a pop-out and a strikeout to end the game.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Catcher Tariq Freeny recorded four walks in each of four plate appearances to mark the most walks in a single game by an Aggie this season.

Steve Solorzano pushed his hitting streak to seven games with a pair of base knocks. This matches Dane Woodcook for the longest active hitting streak on the team. Tonight also marked Solorzano’s 14th multi-hit game of the year.

In his first start since March 15, Camden Kaufman recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the year.

Junior Colton Sneddon logged his first career start in an Aggie uniform, tossing 3.0 innings while striking out four batters and giving up just one earned run.

NM State’s two runs marks its lowest run output in five games and is just the seventh time this season that the Aggies have tallied two or fewer runs.

UP NEXT

Following its trip to Tucson, the Aggies will now prepare for a three-game road series at Kennesaw State that is slated to begin on Friday at 4 p.m. MT. The series will have important implications on the upcoming CUSA Tournament as the Aggies will enter the weekend in fifth place in the league standings but currently sit just two games behind Kennesaw State who stands in second place.