Skip to Content
NMSU

New Mexico State baseball announces 2026 schedule

NMSU BASEBALL WEB PIC 1
Photo Courtesy: NMSU Athletics
By ,
Published 10:57 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State Baseball Head Coach Jake Angier announced that the program has finalized its schedule for the upcoming season.

In his third year as the Aggies’ leader, Coach Angier will guide the Aggies through a 54-game schedule that includes 28 games at Presley Askew Field.

With the season slated to begin on Friday, February 13, the Aggies will open play in Waco, Texas, where they will take on Baylor in a three-game weekend series before traveling to Norman, Okla., to face off against SEC foe Oklahoma.

This stretch of four non-conference contests serves as the first of 16 out-of-league games to begin the season before entering Conference USA action.

In total, the Aggies are scheduled to play 24 non-conference games in addition to their 10 three-game series against CUSA opponents.

The Aggies' non-conference schedule features nine games against Power Four competition, while also including 15 games against programs that reached the NCAA DI Regionals in 2025 (Arizona, Arizona State, Dallas Baptist, Oklahoma, TCU, UTSA, Western Kentucky). This includes an Arizona squad that battled its way to a spot in the College World Series and a UTSA team that reached the Super Regionals and won 47 games last year.

Following four games away from home, the Aggies will return to Las Cruces, where they will play 12 home games across 19 days, spanning from Friday, Feb. 20, to Tuesday, March 10. This home-heavy slate is set to include a weekend series against Towson (Feb. 20-22), Prairie View A&M (Feb. 27-March 1) and UTSA (March 6-8). Additionally, NM State will host midweek bouts against the University of the Southwest (Feb. 24 and March 10) and rival New Mexico (March 3) amid this early window.

The Aggies’ matchup against the Lobos on March 3 will serve as the first of four midweek games against their in-state rival spread throughout the season. NM State will also host the Lobos on Tuesday, April 14, while making the trip up I-25 to face UNM on Tuesday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 28.

NM State will officially open Conference USA play with a road series against 2025 CUSA Regular Season Champion Dallas Baptist on March 13-15 before heading down the road to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on TCU on Tuesday, March 17.

The Aggies’ schedule will feature 10 CUSA series, with LA Tech (March 20-22), Delaware (April 2-4), Sam Houston (April 17-19), Liberty (May 1-3) and FIU (May 14-16) making the trip to Las Cruces. Meanwhile, in addition to the DBU series, NM State will be on the road for series against Middle Tennessee (March 27-29), Western Kentucky (April 10-12), Jax State (April 24-26) and Missouri State (May 8-10).

Of its 20 unique opponents during the upcoming season, only NM State’s series against Conference USA newcomer Missouri State will serve as the first-ever meeting between the Aggies and any of their counterparts in 2025.

The Aggies will be competing for a spot in the 2026 Conference USA Baseball Championship, which is set to take place on May 20-24. The tournament hosted by Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga., will include the league's top nine teams, with the winner earning an automatic bid in the 2026 NCAA Regionals.

Season tickets for the Aggie baseball season will go on sale this week. Fans can purchase general admission season tickets for $75 or opt for reserved seating season tickets for $125. If interested, please visit the Pan American Ticket Office or call the ticket office at 575-646-1420.

For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram (@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook (NMState Baseball).

DateOpponentLocationTime (MT)
Friday, Feb. 13at BaylorWaco, Texas3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 14at BaylorWaco, Texas1 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 15at BaylorWaco, TexasNoon
Tuesday, Feb. 17at OklahomaNorman, Okla.1 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 20TowsonPresley Askew Field6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 21TowsonPresley Askew Field6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 22TowsonPresley Askew Field11 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 24University of the SouthwestPresley Askew Field4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 27Prairie View A&MPresley Askew Field6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28Prairie View A&MPresley Askew Field6 p.m.
Sunday, March 1Prairie View A&MPresley Askew Field11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 3New MexicoPresley Askew Field4 p.m.
Friday, March 6UTSAPresley Askew Field6 p.m.
Saturday, March 7UTSAPresley Askew Field6 p.m.
Sunday, March 8UTSAPresley Askew Field11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 10University of the SouthwestPresley Askew Field4 p.m.
Friday, March 13at Dallas Baptist*Dallas, TexasTBA
Saturday, March 14at Dallas Baptist*Dallas, TexasTBA
Sunday, March 15at Dallas Baptist*Dallas, TexasTBA
Tuesday, March 17at TCUFort Worth, TexasTBA
Friday, March 20LA Tech*Presley Askew Field6 p.m.
Saturday, March 21LA Tech*Presley Askew Field6 p.m.
Sunday, March 22LA Tech*Presley Askew Field11 a.m.
Wednesday, March 25at Arizona StateTempe, Ariz.7:35 p.m.
Friday, March 27at Middle Tennessee*Murfreesboro, Tenn.TBA
Saturday, March 28at Middle Tennessee*Murfreesboro, Tenn.TBA
Sunday, March 29at Middle Tennessee*Murfreesboro, Tenn.TBA
Tuesday, March 31at New MexicoAlbuquerque, N.M.4 p.m.
Thursday, April 2Delaware*Presley Askew Field6 p.m.
Friday, April 3Delaware*Presley Askew Field6 p.m.
Saturday, April 4Delaware*Presley Askew Field11 a.m.
Wednesday, April 8at ArizonaTempe, Ariz.7:05 p.m.
Friday, April 10at Western Kentucky*Bowling Green, Ky.TBA
Saturday, April 11at Western Kentucky*Bowling Green, Ky.TBA
Sunday, April 12at Western Kentucky*Bowling Green, Ky.TBA
Tuesday, April 14New MexicoPresley Askew Field4 p.m.
Friday, April 17Sam Houston*Presley Askew Field6 p.m.
Saturday, April 18Sam Houston*Presley Askew Field6 p.m.
Sunday, April 19Sam Houston*Presley Askew Field11 a.m.
Wednesday, April 22at Arizona StateTempe, Ariz.7:35 p.m.
Friday, April 24at Jax State*Jacksonville, Ala.TBA
Saturday, April 25at Jax State*Jacksonville, Ala.TBA
Sunday, April 26at Jax State*Jacksonville, Ala.TBA
Tuesday, April 28at New MexicoAlbuquerque, N.M.4 p.m.
Friday, May 1Liberty*Presley Askew Field6 p.m.
Saturday, May 2Liberty*Presley Askew Field6 p.m.
Sunday, May 3Liberty*Presley Askew Field11 a.m.
Wednesday, May 6at ArizonaTucson, Ariz.7:05 p.m.
Friday, May 8at Missouri State*Springfield, Mo.10 a.m.
Saturday, May 9at Missouri State*Springfield, Mo.10 a.m.
Sunday, May 10at Missouri State*Springfield, Mo.10 a.m.
Thursday, May 14FIU*Presley Askew Field6 p.m.
Friday, May 15FIU*Presley Askew Field6 p.m.
Saturday, May 16FIU*Presley Askew Field11 a.m.
May 20-24Conference USA ChampionshipKennesaw, Ga.TBA

Home games in BOLD
* Conference USA Opponent

Article Topic Follows: NMSU

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

NMSU Athletics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.