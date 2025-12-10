New Mexico State baseball announces 2026 schedule

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State Baseball Head Coach Jake Angier announced that the program has finalized its schedule for the upcoming season.

In his third year as the Aggies’ leader, Coach Angier will guide the Aggies through a 54-game schedule that includes 28 games at Presley Askew Field.

With the season slated to begin on Friday, February 13, the Aggies will open play in Waco, Texas, where they will take on Baylor in a three-game weekend series before traveling to Norman, Okla., to face off against SEC foe Oklahoma.

This stretch of four non-conference contests serves as the first of 16 out-of-league games to begin the season before entering Conference USA action.

In total, the Aggies are scheduled to play 24 non-conference games in addition to their 10 three-game series against CUSA opponents.

The Aggies' non-conference schedule features nine games against Power Four competition, while also including 15 games against programs that reached the NCAA DI Regionals in 2025 (Arizona, Arizona State, Dallas Baptist, Oklahoma, TCU, UTSA, Western Kentucky). This includes an Arizona squad that battled its way to a spot in the College World Series and a UTSA team that reached the Super Regionals and won 47 games last year.

Following four games away from home, the Aggies will return to Las Cruces, where they will play 12 home games across 19 days, spanning from Friday, Feb. 20, to Tuesday, March 10. This home-heavy slate is set to include a weekend series against Towson (Feb. 20-22), Prairie View A&M (Feb. 27-March 1) and UTSA (March 6-8). Additionally, NM State will host midweek bouts against the University of the Southwest (Feb. 24 and March 10) and rival New Mexico (March 3) amid this early window.

The Aggies’ matchup against the Lobos on March 3 will serve as the first of four midweek games against their in-state rival spread throughout the season. NM State will also host the Lobos on Tuesday, April 14, while making the trip up I-25 to face UNM on Tuesday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 28.

NM State will officially open Conference USA play with a road series against 2025 CUSA Regular Season Champion Dallas Baptist on March 13-15 before heading down the road to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on TCU on Tuesday, March 17.

The Aggies’ schedule will feature 10 CUSA series, with LA Tech (March 20-22), Delaware (April 2-4), Sam Houston (April 17-19), Liberty (May 1-3) and FIU (May 14-16) making the trip to Las Cruces. Meanwhile, in addition to the DBU series, NM State will be on the road for series against Middle Tennessee (March 27-29), Western Kentucky (April 10-12), Jax State (April 24-26) and Missouri State (May 8-10).

Of its 20 unique opponents during the upcoming season, only NM State’s series against Conference USA newcomer Missouri State will serve as the first-ever meeting between the Aggies and any of their counterparts in 2025.

The Aggies will be competing for a spot in the 2026 Conference USA Baseball Championship, which is set to take place on May 20-24. The tournament hosted by Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga., will include the league's top nine teams, with the winner earning an automatic bid in the 2026 NCAA Regionals.

Season tickets for the Aggie baseball season will go on sale this week. Fans can purchase general admission season tickets for $75 or opt for reserved seating season tickets for $125. If interested, please visit the Pan American Ticket Office or call the ticket office at 575-646-1420.

Date Opponent Location Time (MT) Friday, Feb. 13 at Baylor Waco, Texas 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 at Baylor Waco, Texas 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15 at Baylor Waco, Texas Noon Tuesday, Feb. 17 at Oklahoma Norman, Okla. 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 Towson Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 Towson Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22 Towson Presley Askew Field 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 University of the Southwest Presley Askew Field 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27 Prairie View A&M Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 Prairie View A&M Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1 Prairie View A&M Presley Askew Field 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 New Mexico Presley Askew Field 4 p.m. Friday, March 6 UTSA Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7 UTSA Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8 UTSA Presley Askew Field 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 University of the Southwest Presley Askew Field 4 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Dallas Baptist* Dallas, Texas TBA Saturday, March 14 at Dallas Baptist* Dallas, Texas TBA Sunday, March 15 at Dallas Baptist* Dallas, Texas TBA Tuesday, March 17 at TCU Fort Worth, Texas TBA Friday, March 20 LA Tech* Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21 LA Tech* Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22 LA Tech* Presley Askew Field 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 at Arizona State Tempe, Ariz. 7:35 p.m. Friday, March 27 at Middle Tennessee* Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBA Saturday, March 28 at Middle Tennessee* Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBA Sunday, March 29 at Middle Tennessee* Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBA Tuesday, March 31 at New Mexico Albuquerque, N.M. 4 p.m. Thursday, April 2 Delaware* Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 Delaware* Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Saturday, April 4 Delaware* Presley Askew Field 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8 at Arizona Tempe, Ariz. 7:05 p.m. Friday, April 10 at Western Kentucky* Bowling Green, Ky. TBA Saturday, April 11 at Western Kentucky* Bowling Green, Ky. TBA Sunday, April 12 at Western Kentucky* Bowling Green, Ky. TBA Tuesday, April 14 New Mexico Presley Askew Field 4 p.m. Friday, April 17 Sam Houston* Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Saturday, April 18 Sam Houston* Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Sunday, April 19 Sam Houston* Presley Askew Field 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 22 at Arizona State Tempe, Ariz. 7:35 p.m. Friday, April 24 at Jax State* Jacksonville, Ala. TBA Saturday, April 25 at Jax State* Jacksonville, Ala. TBA Sunday, April 26 at Jax State* Jacksonville, Ala. TBA Tuesday, April 28 at New Mexico Albuquerque, N.M. 4 p.m. Friday, May 1 Liberty* Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Saturday, May 2 Liberty* Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Sunday, May 3 Liberty* Presley Askew Field 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6 at Arizona Tucson, Ariz. 7:05 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Missouri State* Springfield, Mo. 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at Missouri State* Springfield, Mo. 10 a.m. Sunday, May 10 at Missouri State* Springfield, Mo. 10 a.m. Thursday, May 14 FIU* Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Friday, May 15 FIU* Presley Askew Field 6 p.m. Saturday, May 16 FIU* Presley Askew Field 11 a.m. May 20-24 Conference USA Championship Kennesaw, Ga. TBA

Home games in BOLD

* Conference USA Opponent