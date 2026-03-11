Skip to Content
NMSU

NMSU eliminated from CUSA Tournament after loss to Sam Houston, 69-61

By
New
Published 11:01 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama - The NMSU Aggies saw their season come to an end Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament.

The Sam Houston Bearkats defeated the Aggies by a final score of 69-61.

The Bearkats led 37-26 at the half and they never gave up the lead to the Aggies the entire game.

NMSU cut Sam Houston's lead to three points in the second half, but that would be as close as the Aggies would get.

NMSU's offense went cold in the final minutes of the game.

The Aggies shot 37% from the field and was 3-19 from three point range.

Sam Houston advances to the semi-finals of the tournament.

NMSU ends their season with an overall record of 16-16.

Article Topic Follows: NMSU

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.